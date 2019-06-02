Charles “Pops” Claunch
SANTA FE—Charles “Pops” Claunch, age 82, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Danny Lee James
GALVESTON—Danny Lee James, 62, of Jamaica Beach, passed away on Saturday, May 25th. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Edwin Joseph Gaspard, Sr.
ALGOA—Mr. Edwin Joseph Gaspard, Sr., 85, passed from this life Saturday, June 1, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
