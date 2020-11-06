Charlotte Karoline Lotti Snider

GALVESTON — Charlotte "Lotti" Karoline Snider, 84, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at her home in Pearland, Texas. She was born on September 17, 1936 in Mainz, Germany to Karl and Elisabetha Katharina Wulfing.
Lotti, who was known as Oma to so many loved ones, is preceded in death by both of her parents, her husband Donald Faye Spicer, sister Rosel Trapp; and her two loving dogs Precious and Summer. She leaves behind her three daughters; Millie Stone, husband Pete; Debbie Cano and partner Rae; Melissa Walker and husband Darrell; Seven Grandchildren; Lisa Cano, Ashleigh Williams and husband Grady, Alyssa Golden and husband Justin, Chase Allison, Chelsey Frink and husband Ty, Destiny Evans and husband Matt, and Bryce Allison and girlfriend DeDe; three great-grandchildren, Emily, Kane, and Reagan; Sanjula Jain and her family, as well as many close family friends.
Oma spent her time enjoying family, being entertained by her great- grandchildren, going to the casinos in Lake Charles, watching her never ending daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, scratch off lotto tickets, and reading her daily gossip magazines. She occasionally loved a good margarita and some mariachi music. She was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Essential Hospice for their phenomenal care; her doctors at Texas Oncology; and Dr. Dahdel. We truly appreciate everything that was done for our precious Oma.
There will be no funeral services per Oma's wishes, just a small family memorial. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Lung Cancer Foundation of America.
