Pete C. Galvan, Jr., 71, of Texas City, passed away, Friday, May 10, 2019 due to complications of cancer.
Pete was born August 29, 1947 in Port Lavaca, Texas. He was an untiring mechanic and welder all the way until his physical abilities atrophied. Pete was a true-blue Cowboys fan and an avid fisherman. Pete enjoyed his favorite pastimes with his family.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 with services being held at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his father, Pete Galvan, Sr.; mother, Felipa Gomez and brother, Joe Galvan.
Survivors include his loving wife, JoAnn Galvan of 54 years; children, Adam Galvan and wife Angela, Edward Galvan and wife Nadia, and Patty Galvan; grandchildren, Jacob Galvan and wife Chelsea, Ashley McCartney and husband Tom, Justin Galvan, Joseph Galvan and wife Jessica, Brian Galvan, Jared Galvan and wife Yesi, Racheal Uriegas and husband Deon, Zachary Galvan and wife Madison, Brandon Galvan and wife Mariah and Eric Galvan; also 9 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way. He is also survived by his brothers, Johnny Galvan and wife Janie, Robert Galvan and wife Georgia; sisters, Mary Perez and Izabel, Angelita Gomez, Elva Martinez and husband Alex; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Special thank you to the New Light Hospice staff and nurses for taking great care of our dad.
