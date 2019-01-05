Mary Sue Berg, 83, of Texas City, passed away January 2. 2018 at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, Texas.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m., January 8, 2019 with a visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Mary Berg was born June 6, 1935 in Bastrop, Louisiana. She was a Registered Nurse.
She is preceded in death by mother, Mildred Marguerite Wilson Bourge and father, Oren Jerry Murphy and son, James Michael Berg.
Survivors include loving Husband of 62 years, George R. Berg, Sr., sons, Ronald Paul Berg (Dianne); David Mark Berg (JimmieGale) and George R. Berg, Jr., grandchildren, Gregory Berg, Jennifer Adams, Rebecca "Becky" Faulk, Amanda Anderson, Brian Berg, Lori "Nikki" Berg, numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Moore Memorial Library in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.