Norma C. Butler, 90, of La Marque passed away Wednesday, September 12, 2018 in Texas City. She was born in Galveston, Texas to Guerrino and Amanda Micheletti.
Norma was a longtime resident of La Marque, graduated from Ursuline Academy, and was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Queen of Peace Ladies Guild, PWA, Catholic Daughters of Dickinson’s Guadalupanos Group, St. Mary’s of Miraculous Medal Altar Society and Volunteer at Mainland Center Hospital for 17 years. She retired from American National with over 43 years of service.
She was married to A.B. Butler for 47 years, 8 months and 3 days.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents, her husband A.B. Butler, brother Gildo Micheletti, sisters: Mary Micheletti, Rena Ciabattoni and Gilda Rosenfield.
Her survivors include her nephew and nieces; Vincent and Carolyn Ciabattoni, Debbie Ciabattoni, and Linda Ciabattoni and many other nieces, nephews and friends.
She was loved by all.
A visitation will be on Monday, September 17, 2018 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm at the Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with Deacon John Carrillo officiating. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque with Father Chacko Puthumayil officiating. A Reception will follow service.
