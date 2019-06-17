Funeral services for Jacqueline Grove will be held today at 2 p.m. at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Celebration of life services for Kenneth Lavallies will be held today at 10 a.m. at the Gtr. St Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Funeral services for Tim Riggs, Sr. will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Irene Hearn will be held today at 10 a.m. at James Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
