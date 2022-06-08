Dave Albert Reese, Jr.

GALVESTON — Dave Albert Reese was born June 27, 1941 in Coldspring, Texas to the late Dave and Georgia Kate Reese. He was number 10 out of 11 children. Dave enjoyed riding horses, playing football and art throughout his formative years. His real passion in his adult years was riding his bicycle, fishing on the weekends and meeting new people. He was friendly to everyone he met. He also enjoyed listening to old R&B, Blues, Jazz, watching sports and in his later years going to Estate sales, likely to meet more people.
Dave grew up in Coldspring, Texas where he attended Lincoln High School. After high school he moved to Galveston, Texas and worked on the Wharf for a number of years before he found a job at UTMB as an audiovisual technician. He worked at UTMB for 35 years retired and worked another 8 years part time with UTMB.
Dave was united in marriage to Betty Ann Tilmon on May 1, 1965. Through this union they were blessed with two children.
Dave departed this life on June 1st 2022 at Jeanie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas. Preceding him in death were his parents Dave and Georgia Kate Reese, his siblings, Odelia Reese, Johnnie Mae Richardson, Earlene Reed, Fate Reece, T.W. Reese, Julius Reese, Betty Bailey, Berdia Sykes and James Reese.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his devoted wife Betty Reese of 57 years, his children: Vanessa Hartzell (Tony), Dave Reese III (Freda), sister Billie Nobles Freeman, grandchildren: Jennifer Hartzell of Brentwood, Maryland, Kelsey Hartzell of Los Angeles, California and Devin Hartzell of Elk Grove, Illinois, Ashley Bordelon-Webb (Eugene) of Galveston, Texas, and Joshua Reese (Ashley) also of Galveston, Texas. Six great-grandchildren and many more relatives and friends.
Funeral services are 12 Noon Saturday June 11, 2022 at St. John’s Baptist Church. Burial will follow at 3:00pm at Coldspring Community Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the church at 10:00am.
