Bennie Lee Branch

Bennie was born in Wharton, TX to the parents of Betty Branch and Jimmy I. Shorter on May 15, 1954. he passed away on Sept. 28, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Oct. 9, 2020 from 11am–6pm. Funeral service will follow on Oct. 10, 2020 at 11am. Both will be held at Gooden-Hatton Funeral home in Wharton, TX.

