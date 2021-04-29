BUHLER, KANSAS — Marie Ellen Howard joined her family in heaven on April 25, 2021. She lived at Sunshine Meadows Retirement home in Buhler Kansas and was a former resident of Dickinson, Texas. She was born September 19, 1929 in Treece, Kansas to Howard and Belle Crow. She married Arlie Howard October 4, 1949. They shared 71 years of marriage.
They were blessed with 4 children, Linda, Calvin, Steve (Randy) and Mike.
She loved golf, bowling, ceramics and making her lifelike babydolls.
She is survived by husband Arlie; sons, Steve (Debbie) and Mike (Robin); son-in-law Rick White; daughter-in-law Kimberly Ehler Howard; and many other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Pauline and Dorothy June; brother, John Donald; son, Calvin; daughter, Linda; and great-grandsons, Tommy and Cayden.
Cremation will take place. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1692 N. Main St., Hutchinson, KS, 67501.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Buhler Sunshine Home, 400 S. Buhler Rd., Buhler, KS 67522.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.