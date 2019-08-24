Milus Stewart Brizendine, 82, of Texas City, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Laurel Court in Alvin, Texas.
Stewart was born February 22, 1937 in Bertram, Texas. He worked at Todd Shipyard for 20 years before going into engineering consulting as an instrument designer. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Burnet, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Melvin and Ruby Stewart; his mother, Leta Mae Asher, and her husband Buck Asher; his father, Lloyd Millard Brizendine; brother, Melvin B Asher; his first wife, and the mother of his children, Nancy Bibles Brizendine, and second wife, Bonnie S Brizendine.
Survivors include his step mother, Billie Brizendine of Marble Falls, Texas; his son, Glen Brizendine & wife Sandra; daughter, Diane Wall & husband, Alton; Larry Brizendine & wife Debbie, all of Santa Fe, Texas; stepchildren, Faye Leonhardt, Larry Leonhardt & wife Lynn, and Mark Leonhardt & wife Carleen; 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Interment will be in Liberty Hill, Texas at a later date.
