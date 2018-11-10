Virginia Jeanne Alexander, 87, of Texas City, passed away Thursday, November 8, 2018. She was born April 4, 1931 in Galveston Texas to parents Bill and Ethel Pearl Bahnsen. She is survived by her sister, Darleen (Bahnsen) Bailey and husband Floyd and family.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 13, 2018 with a visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Landmark Missionary Baptist in Texas City, Texas. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.