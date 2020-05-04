Linda Gayle Wilson, 73, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 29th due to COVID-19 complications at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, CO where she lived her last 3 years. She was born on November 11, 1946 in Alexandria, LA to P.A. and Maxine Wilson.
She was a graduate of Tioga High School in 1964. She married her first husband Norman Terrance Earl on October 11th,1964 and gave birth to two sons, Jody Wayne Earl and Jamye Keith Earl. She graduated with a Bachelors in Science in Counseling and Guidance with Honors from the University of Louisville in 1985. She went on to help "first time offenders" as a counselor through a legal program in Louisville giving people a second chance in life. She became a parole officer in Galveston, Texas in 1991 giving counsel and helping parolees acclimate back into society as rehabilitated citizens. Galveston was her favorite place to live and work. It became her home for almost 30 years and found joy and peace on it’s beaches. She went on to live and work in Flagstaff, AZ where she met and fell in love with her husband Delbert Kilgore. They married on June 28, 2006. Together they moved back to Galveston, TX. Linda loved everybody and made friends with strangers in a single second. She was a poet, an artist, and a shutterbug. She always had a camera with her.
She is survived by her second husband Delbert Kilgore, her sons, Jody Earl and Jamye Keith Earl, her son-in-law Eric Evans, a stepdaughter Alison Kilgore, a stepson Trevor Kilgore, his wife Alison S. Kilgore, her brother Donnie Wilson, two sisters, Deborah St. Andrie and Caroline Bass, three grandchildren Tiffany McArthur, Cameron Gilmore, Grayson Kilgore, one great grandchild Tripp McArthur and a whole bunch of cousins, nieces and nephews who loved her.
