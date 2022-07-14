HITCHCOCK, TX— Mrs. Doris Jean Scurry Kennedy of Hitchcock, TX entered into eternal rest at her home surrounded by her loving and caring Family.
Mrs. Kennedy served her Church and Community, tirelessly, in many capacities. She was one of the first Black Elected Officials in Galveston County as a Trustee on the Hitchcock School Board. She also gave much time to the families of disadvantaged youth and seniors through different Organizations.
Those who are in Celebration are her sons, Emmitt Kennedy (Alisia), Vernon Kennedy (Elizabeth), Edward Allen III, Kennedy W. Allen (Deceased); brothers, Danny Ollie Johnson and Sherman Scurry; sisters, Joyce Harris and Maggie Sabazz. Twenty grandchildren; forty great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
There will be a Public Visitation on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 9:00 AM followed by Services to Celebrate Her Life at 10:00 AM. Both Services will be held at Greater St Matthew Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, TX 77563. Pastor Dr. William L. Randall will be the Officiant. Burial will follow at the Grace Memorial Cemetery Hitchcock, TX.
Services for the Kennedy family are being provided for by Respect of Life Funeral Home of Houston, TX and The Finishing Touch by Dorthea Jones, Funeral Director. Florals may be sent to 1107 Bayou Road, La Marque, TX 77568.
