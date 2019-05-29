John F. Smith, Sr., 84, of La Marque, TX passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Mainland Center Hospital after a sudden illness.
John was born October 14, 1934 at St. Mary’s in Galveston, TX to William L. Smith, Sr. and Lillie Belle Smith. He was raised in La Marque and graduated from La Marque High School in 1952 where he played baseball and was a drummer in the Marching Band. He attended Sam Houston State University and completed his degree several years later graduating from University of Houston. John enlisted into the US Army where he served six years and spent nine months stationed at Fort Lee, Virginia. He spent his entire career working for Monsanto/Sterling Chemical as an Inspection Engineer until his retirement.
John spent many years coaching his children in La Marque Little League Baseball and Girls Softball. He was an avid Houston Astros fan and was thrilled to see them finally win a World Series. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing, but he also enjoyed hunting and golf. During his early retirement years he spent time grooming dogs and competing and showing his beloved Brittany Spaniels.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 20 years, Dorothea L. Smith; his brother, William L. Smith, Jr.; and his, grandson Jeremy Thomas Angel.
He is survived by his children, John F. Smith, Jr. (Jay), Janette Stiles, Susan Angel and husband Johnny, Jimmy Smith and wife Letitia and Gary Smith and wife Mischelle. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kristen Stiles, Kelly Stiles, Melanie Angel, Jacob Angel, Jared Angel, Marissa Angel, Kira Smith, Thomas Smith and Olivia Smith. Also surviving is niece, Karen Sterling, husband Charlie and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the First Church of God, 2209 – 29th Street North in Texas City with Pastor Johnny Angel officiating.
