Elicio “Panama” Vito Morales, Jr., 91, resident of Dickinson, Texas passed from this life Thursday, December 26, 2019, surrounded by his family. Elicio was born in Galveston, Texas to proud and loving parents, Elisio and Candalaria Morales.
He loved to work, enjoyed traveling, and loved baseball. He was the coach of a baseball team called The Wild Bunch. One of his joys was owning a bar in Galveston for many years called “Little Mexico.” Elicio’s main career was truck driver, for the Falstaff Brewery. He also worked as a supervisor at Marine Maintenance “Mojo”, after retirement he cut yards in Galveston. His greatest joy was being a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his loving wife, Josephine Morales.
Elicio leaves behind to cherish a lifetime of memories, daughters, Cynthia Valencia & husband Robert, Georgina Morales & husband, Henry Gomez; sons, Elicio V. Morales III & wife Virginia, Javier Martinez & wife Alma; eight grandchildren, Robert Valencia, Jr., Eddie Morales, Michael Morales, Raquel Morales, Andrea Torres, & Bridget Gutierrez, Jimena & Allen, as well as numerous great-grandchildren.
In his honor, a visitation will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m., in the Chapel at Crowder Funeral Home in League City, Texas. A funeral mass with be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in League City, Texas, Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with interment immediately following at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Honored to serve as pallbearers, Elicio V. Morales, III, Robert Valencia, Sr., Robert Valencia, Jr., Jonathan McKinney, David Campos, Fernando Jara; honorary pallbearers, Michael Morales & Eddie Morales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.