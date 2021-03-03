HITCHCOCK — On April 23, 1923 in West Columbia, TX, a handsome baby boy with a contagious distinguished laugh, an infectious smile, and an all-around people's person was born to Austin and Katie (Hobbs) Phillips. Bennie as he was affectionately known, would light up many lives and touch many hearts with his laughter, love, and generosity.
He confessed his life to Christ and was baptized by Pastor. Charles Monette at Wilbur Chapel United Methodist Church in Hitchcock, TX.
Bennie was a hardworking construction worker and a seasoned chef who resided and served many in Hitchcock, TX. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and riding his John Deere lawnmower. Personally, the joy of Bennie's life and the role he was most proud of was being a father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great great grandfather. He had four children Ola Mae (George) Papillion of La Marque, TX, Linda Mason of Texas City, TX, Helbert Phillips of League City, TX, and Richard (Michelle) Phillips of Amarillo, TX., Son in Law Haywood Mason, fifteen grandchildren, forty-six great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.
Bennie was educated at schools in Needville, TX.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Stella Phillips (1943), Children, Bennie Phillips Jr., Donnie Phillips, Roger Phillips, Raymond Phillips, Grandchild Ricky Phillips, Siblings: Sisters, Cassie Lawson, Eva Basquez, Willie Gates, Nellie Williams, and brothers, Raymore Phillips, Elmore Phillips, James Phillips, and Robert Phillips.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 8am with a chapel service to begin at 10am. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
