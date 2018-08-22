Mrs. Dechelle Ray entered into eternal rest Friday August 17, 2018.
Services are scheduled for Saturday, August 25 at Sanford Temple COGIC, 5508 Phillip St., 77591. Viewing begins at 9 A.M., followed by the funeral service beginning at 11 A.M.
She shall peacefully rest at Rising Star Cemetery.
