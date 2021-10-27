GALVESTON — Rosa Lee Brown, affectionally called “Rose”, 85, transitioned to her heavenly home on October 21, 2021, at Seabreeze Nursing Facility in Texas City, Texas, with her family by her side.
Rosa was born July 7, 1936, to the union of Amos and Alice Batiste in Galveston, Texas. Rosa Lee was educated in Galveston public schools and graduated from Central High School. At an early age she accepted Christ in her life. She was a member of Progressive Church where she served as an usher until her health did not allow her to. She was employed by Levy’s as a domestic caregiver/ nanny for 35 years. She also was a member of the Social Card Club for many years. She never met anyone she didn’t love.
Rosa is preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Alice Batiste; husband, Willie Brown; daughter, Evelyn Harvey; son, Eugene Harvey and favorite niece, Delma Allen.
Rosa leaves cherished her memories are her children, Michael Batiste, Estelle Harvey (Kevin) and Elvie Fontenette; devoted grandchild, Merian Harvey; great- grandchild, Amari Wyatt; grandchildren, Jada Harvey, Cherise Batiste, Michael Batiste Jr., Byron Batiste, Walter Harvey, Shamerian Harvey, Christina Wiley (Kevin), Donald Baziel II (Celita), Christopher Baziel; 38 great grandchildren; cousin, Hattie Mae McIntosh; godchildren, Roy Hegwood, Jackie Salters, Carolyn Henry, and Jessica Johnson and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
There will be a visitation at 10 AM, followed by a service celebrating her life will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Progressive Baptist Church in Galveston, Texas, with Rev. W. E. Stevens, officiating. Burial will be on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
