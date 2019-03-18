Dolores Ann Fields, 77 years of age, of Texas City, passed away on March 16, 2019.
Memorial services will be held 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019 with a visitation from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. There will be no burial services to follow per family request.
Dolores was born on June 25, 1941 in Big Spring, Texas. She was a devoted mother of three children, one husband, and work as a clinical manager of The Scott Veterinary Clinic for over 20 years. Dolores was very active in the raising of African Violets and later her love of orchids alongside her husband, Joe Fields, as they nurtured raising orchids in a competitive environment on the world stage. While Joe maintained the art of growing, Dolores took great pride in developing world-wide relationships and the design of their flower displays. She was a member of the Galveston and Houston Orchid Society. She earned her Master Gardner Certification.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Juanita Baird of Big Spring, Texas.
Survivors include her husband, Joe Fields of Texas City, Texas; brother, Ronnie Baird of Big Spring, Texas; children, Angela King and husband Glynn, Amber King, Bryan Fields and wife Theresa, Cecile Cann and husband Brion; grandchildren, Brittany Fields, Joe Fields, Andrew Fields, Jessica Fields, Kayla Cann and Ethan Cann and great-grandson Joseph James Lewis.
In lieu flowers donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
