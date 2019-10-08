SANTA FE—
Mrs. Sharon Ann Ennis passed from this life Friday afternoon, September 27, 2019, in Hitchcock.
Born February 8, 1943 in Shullsburg, Wisconsin, Mrs. Ennis was a resident of Santa Fe since 1996, previously of Houston and Wisconsin. Sharon was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 3789. She enjoyed working in the yard, reading and visiting Wisconsin but more than anything she loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ella (Cherry) Harty; sons, Stephen Patrick Ennis, John Fitzgerald Ennis; brothers, Tom, Michael, James and Frank Harty.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Michael Ennis; son, Michael James Ennis of Quincy, Illinois; daughter, Tracey Michelle Sweet and husband, Charles of Houston, TX; daughter-in-law, Terry Ennis of Janesville, Wisconsin; brothers, Joe Harty and wife, Debbie of Freeport, IL, Andy Harty of Schullsburg, WI, Pat Harty and wife, Lauri of Genesee Depot, WI, Tim Harty and wife Heidi of Wisconsin; sisters, Mary Ubersox and husband, Steve of Rockford, Illinois, Cherry Hingten and husband Paul of Colgate, WI; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Reverend David Harris, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with a vigil beginning at 7:00 p.m. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
