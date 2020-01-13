1951 – 2020
David Earl Waits, age 68 of Alvin passed away on January 9, 2020. He was born in Hillsboro, Texas to parents Wesley Waits and Letha (Porter) Waits on October 23, 1951.
David married the love of his life, Sherry Waits on March 28, 1980. He is a member of the Aldersgate Methodist Church.
In high school, David was a varsity running back on the football team and he ran track. David served in the Army as an Infantryman. In his spare time he enjoyed gardening, cooking and fresh water fishing. He was a big Cowboys fan and loved all things Texas A&M.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Letha Waits, his beloved Aunt and Uncle JB and Lorene Waits; brothers, Johnny Waits and Danny Waits.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 39 years, Sherry Waits; children, Amy Callahan and Alex of Friendswood, Texas; sisters, Darlene Waugh and Judy Fowler; grandchildren, Madeline Callahan and Sophia Callahan; as well as numerous other family members and friends.
Services for David will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Oak Park Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Johan Baek officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the Waits Family at www.frobergfuneralhomeatoakpark.com.
Arrangements made by Froberg Funeral Home at Oak Park.
