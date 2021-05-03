TEXAS CITY — Ioannis “John” Aristidis Pontikas, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
DICKINSON — Lillian Myrtle Carr, age 96, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home.
SANTA FE — Jared Joseph Alphonso, age 38, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Hylah Jeane Meador Strother
TEXAS CITY — Hylah Jeane Meador Strother, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
