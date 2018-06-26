GALVESTON—Robert Ward “Bob Quail” White, age 59, of La Marque died Thursday June 21, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City.
Funeral services are 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 29, 2018 at Carnes Funeral Home 3100-I 45 N. in Texas City. Burial will follow at Houston National Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The obit can be viewed at www.carnesbrothers.com
Born August 3, 1958 in Oakland, California to Thomas Antonio White and Virginia Dean Ware White, Robert was a proud veteran of the U. S. Army serving his country honorably. He was employed as a Scaffold Builder and Bus Driver with Excel Modular Scaffolding in Texas City. He was an avid New Orleans Saints Fan, he loved his Dachshunds, riding his Harley’s, fishing, barbecuing in the yard for his family, talking with his friends, the great outdoors and staying busy. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Bacliff Lodge #3199. It could be said of Rob that he was just a really happy guy and we will miss him greatly; the kind of man the world needs more of.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Debra White of La Marque; daughters, Kaitlyn White of Houston and Elizabeth White of West Virginia; sons, Robert “B.J.” White, II of Galveston and Lt. Commander Stephen Peterson, Jr., US Navy and wife Megumi of Iwakuni, Japan; sisters, Sandra White Smith of Fort Worth and Lola White of Fresno, California; brother, Lloyd “Butch” White and wife Cecilia of Escalon, California; numerous other relatives and many friends.
