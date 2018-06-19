Pamela Jane Colwell, 49, of El Lago Tx, passed away peacefully at her home on June 16th, 2018.
Pam is preceded in death by her father Chester Colwell and sister Gail Davis. Pam is survived by her spouse Kileen McDonald, son Ches Colwell, mother Patti Wilkerson, sisters Debra Sellers and Wendy Taylor.
Visitation will be on Thursday June 21st from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and service on Friday June 22nd at 10:00 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 851 FM 517 Rd West, Dickinson, Tx 77539. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Frwy, Webster, Tx 77598.
