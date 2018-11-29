GALVESTON—Shirley Nell Copeland, age 82, of Galveston died Saturday November 24, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.
Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Shiloh AME Church in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will begin 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. www.carnesbrothers.com.
Shirley was born September 29, 1936 in Oakwood, Texas to James L. Nickerson and Pauline Gibson Stephens. A graduate of Central High School Class of 1955, Ms. Copeland was a Dietician at Shriners Hospital retiring with 37 years of service. She was a member of Shiloh AME Church where she served as trustee and a member of the choir where she also served as secretary.
Preceded in death to be reunited with her parents, and the man who raised her like a father King Solomon Stephens, Sr., her husband Albert Lee Copeland; her brother King Solomon Stephens, Jr. and her granddaughter Piaget Copeland and son in law Nelson Holloway; she has left to cherish her precious memories her children, Michaelle, Cheryl, Albert (Michelle), James (Jeannine), Aquanetta and Paul; her sisters, Deborah Stephens (Dr. Patricia Rogers) and Narrine Lindley. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, devoted friend Elmira Williams and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the wonderful care provided by the staff of the 11th floor at Jennie Sealy Hospital, Dr. Olusola Onoviran and the wonderful staff at Davita Dialysis.
