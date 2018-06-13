TEXAS CITY—Mr. Calwin Campbell passed from this life Tuesday morning, June 12, 2018, in Texas City.
Calwin was born on September 25, 1927 in Cushing, Texas. As a boy, Calwin was passionate about basketball which would lead him to becoming a state tournament finalist as a senior in high school. He carried his love of the game into adulthood where he coached little league basketball. He and his wife Elaine were Charter members of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church which later became All Saints’ where he served on the vestry for several years. He was a wonderful woodworker and wood whittler who created beautiful pieces that his family treasures to this day. Calwin was an avid outdoorsman, spending his free time hunting and fishing. In retirement, he and Elaine traveled all over the country seeing new and exciting places but what they most enjoyed were seeing those they loved. Calwin was a great family man who will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Mattie (Bradshaw) Campbell; wife, Elaine Campbell.
Survivors include his sons, Calwin Campbell, Jr., and wife, Joyce, Charles David Campbell and wife, Virginia, Clint Campbell and wife, Kay; daughter Cathy Webster; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren, with 1 on the way.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 15, 2018, at All Saints’ Episcopal Church with Reverend Mark Marmon officiating. Entombment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Mausoleum under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Chad Campbell, Christopher Campbell, Hunter Lee, Logan Lee, Brandon Webster, Brian Webster, Joe Webster and Clayton Williamson.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Calwin’s name to All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 10416 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563.
