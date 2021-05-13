LEAGUE CITY — Former League City Councilman and Clear Creek High School 1975 Class President, Jeffery Dell Mallios ("Jeff"), passed away on May 7, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Jeff never knew a stranger. His larger-than life personality, booming voice, wicked sense of humor, and warm smile drew people in immediately, turning acquaintances into fast friends and lifelong friends into family.
After receiving his MBA from the University of Houston, Jeff provided technical and corporate support to companies across the globe. When he wasn't hard at work, he was working hard on having fun with those he loved. Jeff was an accomplished poker player, a lover of Caribbean ports, and a fan of far-off casinos. He was also an avid fisherman and loved boating. One of his most treasured experiences was sailing to the Bahamas from Florida in his beloved 28-footer, the Enterprise.
Jeff was a beloved family man and leaves behind his widow, Laura, his son, Jeffery D. Mallios, Jr., and daughter, Jennifer Mallios Richmond. His energetic toddler grandson, George, was the apple of his eye. Jeff was predeceased by Rose and George Mallios, his parents and long-time League City residents. Jeff also leaves behind his three close-knit brothers, Jim, John, and Chris, who are all Clear Creek High School graduates themselves. Jeff had many dear nieces and nephews as well.
Services for Jeff will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Christus Victor Lutheran Church at 2098 W. Main Street, League City, TX 77573.
