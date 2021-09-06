EARLY, TEXAS — David Oliver Touchstone, age 89, of Early passed away Thursday morning September 2, 2021 at his home.
He was born on October 31, 1931 on his grandfather's ranch close to Ballinger, the son of Ione and Noble Touchstone. He graduated in 1948 from May High School. He then worked for Santa Fe Railroad and later to Union Carbide Chemical Plant in Texas City. He retired after 32 years and moved to Early, Texas where he was a rancher and stock-farmer. He loved working with his horses and cattle. David served on the Brown County Rodeo Steering Committee, the Brown County Farm Bureau Board, and the Zephyr Water Supply Board. David was baptized in a horse trough and served as an elder in the Union Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Brownwood Masonic Lodge #279. One of his joys was his church family.
David is survived by his wife, Nihla, sons, Jim Touchstone and wife Lisa, and Bryan Touchstone, granddaughters, Sonya King and Kathryn Touchstone great granddaughters, Mimi Carlisle and Vivienne King. Also surviving are his step-children, Les Compton and wife Twila, Lyden Walker and husband Daniel, step-grandchildren, Jaymi Hobbs, Chase Walker, Josh and Justin Compton, great-grandchildren Tyler Walker, Hunter Hobbs, Kaison Wilson, Graham and Wwatt Compton.
He was preceded in death by a son, Joe Touchstone, his parents, Ione and Noble Touchstone, a brother, Dick Touchstone and a nephew, Paul Touchstone.
A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, September 7, in the Davis-Morris Chapel of Heritage Funeral Home, Brownwood with Rev. Doug House officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until service time.
The family requests that memorials be given to the donor's favorite charity.
Condolences may be left at: www.heritagefuneraltx.com
The staff of Heritage Funeral Home, Davis-Morris Chapel in Brownwood is honored to serve the Touchstone Family. David Oliver Touchstone
