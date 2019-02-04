Rose Alice Farmer, age 86, of Galveston died at the Meridian in Galveston, Texas on Sunday, February 3, 2019 where she had resided since the aftermath of Hurricane Ike. She succumbed to the ravages of Alzheimer's disease.
Rose was born in Hearne, Texas on February 14, 1932 to Samuel C. and Olivia Dominey. She grew up on the Dominey Ranch outside of Huntsville, Texas near Dodge. The Second World War relocated the family to Galveston. Rose was an honor graduate of Ball High School, Galveston and attended Sam Houston State College. She married Sidney C. Farmer, Jr. in 1949.
Rose was preceded in death by both of her parents, her only sibling, Samuel Dominey, Jr., and her husband, Sidney C. Farmer, Jr. She is survived by her son, Sidney C. Farmer III, his Wife, Louise, and her granddaughter, Meredith Ann Farmer.
It is ironic that the last phase of Rose Farmer's life began with Hurricane Ike and her passion for politics also began with Ike. The 1952 election campaign of Dwight D. Eisenhower instilled in her an enthusiasm for politics that she shared with her husband for thirty-six years. The moderately progressive campaign of Eisenhower made politics their shared avocation. Rose was a co-founder of the Galveston Republican Women's Club. She managed campaign headquarters for Eisenhower-Nixon, Nixon-Lodge, John G. Tower for United States Senate, Jack Cox for Governor, and Nixon-Agnew. Two of her most proud moments were being elected as an alternate delegate to the 1960 Republican National Convention and sitting in the United States Senate Chamber watching a tall Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson standing three steps above a short John Tower as Tower was being sworn in to become the first Republican United States Senator since Reconstruction. Fortunately her disease prevented her from learning about the polarization caused by the uncompromising elements of both political parties.
For a number of years, while her husband owned a weekly newspaper called The Galveston Island Mirror with his friend E. Peter Garber, M.D., Rose wrote a society column, "Rambling with Rose", in which she spotlighted headliners who were performing at the re-opened Balinese Room and told of positive happenings concerning people about town.
Rose was an avid gardener, a past President of the Galveston Garden Club as well as District Governor of the Texas Garden Clubs. She was a student of Japanese Ikebana flower arranging and a flower show judge, sponsored by the clubs to travel the state of Texas to judge flower shows.
In later years, Rose travelled the world to see glaciers and wildlife in Alaska, gardens in Japan, Thailand and Holland, wildlife in South Africa, and mountain ranges and historic cities throughout Europe.
Rose was a proud member of the Trinity Episcopal Church, Galveston, for forty-six years. Memorial services will be held at the church and will be announced at a later date. Her ashes will be interred in two places: Trinity Episcopal Church Columbarium and on family property overlooking a waterfall above lake Irwin, near Crested Butte, Colorado.
The family of Rose Farmer cannot say enough to express their gratitude to the staff of the Meridian and A-Med Hospice Care for their loving compassion and, above all, the infinite patience with which they care, not only for our loved one but all in their charge.
