HITCHCOCK—Mrs. Mary Jane Giusti passed from this life Friday evening, December 14, 2018, in Texas City.
Born July 1, 1932 in Galveston, Mrs. Giusti had been a resident of Hitchcock since 2008, previously of Galveston. In her younger years, Mary had worked for Lipton Tea and American National Insurance in Galveston. She enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles and watching comedy; but, she will be most remembered for the love that she had for her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Parish and Anna Mae (Sallier) Cotter; step-father, Red Trevino; husband, Victor Joseph Giusti; son, Thomas Edward Giusti; sister, Tommie Cotter and a brother, Nicky Trevino.
Survivors include her daughters, Sherry Lynn Giusti of Galveston, Vicki Jo Baker of League City, Gina Wise of Hitchcock, Josephine Maria Anderson of Forest City, IA, Genevieve Patricia Giusti, Anna Corinne Quintanilla and husband, Henry all of Hitchcock; son, Dominic Mauriello and wife, Brandy of Texas City; sister, Tina Trevino; Joshua Adam Giusti and Kelly Marie Giusti her two grandchildren that she helped raise and 21 other grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 21, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501 with a funeral service beginning at 7:00 p.m., with Pastor John Elliott officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.