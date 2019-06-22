Alice Marie (Acosta) Rodriguez, 66, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at UTMB in Galveston. She was born November 5, 1952, a BOI and attended public schools on the island. She went on to graduate from San Antonio School of Nursing, and worked at UTMB as a surgical tech for several years.
Outgoing, free spirit, and unbridled spirit took her to Palmdale California for 26 years to work and reside. Her unconditional Love for her 2 sons, Steven and Joseph brought her back to Galveston so she could be close to Family whom she missed so much. She was an entrepreneur and worked on the island in professional cleaning services.
Angels called her home to be with her Family.
Alice was preceded in death by her father, Ray Acosta; sister, Angela Jean Acosta; brothers, Albert Ray Acosta and Tony Anthony Acosta, Andy Edward Jaurigue; grandparents, Lucille and Manuel Sustayta, and Francisco and Delores Acosta.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Joe Steve Gutierrez of Galveston; Joseph Gregory Gutierrez and wife, Cynthia of Texas City; mother, Sara Jaurigue and Johnny Rios of Galveston; aunt, Dolores Ochoa of San Leon; brothers, Alex Jaurigue of La Marque, E.B. Jaurigue, Jr., of Galveston, and Richard Yee, of San Antonio; sisters, Arlene Acosta of Santa Fe, and Beatrice Salazar and husband, Joey, of League City; sister-in-law, Diane Ordonez of Galveston; and grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 28, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
The family of Alice Rodriguez gratefully acknowledges and deeply appreciates the many expressions of sympathy during this time of our bereavement.
