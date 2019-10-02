On February 1, 1928 in Mermentau, Louisiana, twin girls (Frieda and Ada) were born to the union of Edgar Evans and Edna Trahan Evans.
Frieda Evans was educated in the public schools in Jennings, Louisiana. She graduated from the School of Jennings High School in 1946.
Frieda Evans was raised in a Christian home and accepted Christ at an early age. In 1948, she moved to Galveston, Texas and united with First Union Baptist Church. After moving to Texas City, she united with Progressive Baptist Church. On April 1, 2007, Frieda put on Christ in baptism at Westward St Church of Christ and she worshiped with the Westward St Church of Christ congregation until her death. She left this earth peacefully at home with her family by her side.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. with a church service at 10:00 a.m. located at Westward St. Church of Christ located at 302 N. Westward Street, Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
