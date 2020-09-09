July 13, 1948- September 5, 2020
Waneta grew up in Galveston and graduated from Ball High School. She was a lifelong resident of Galveston County. She retired from TCISD as a deaf aid.
She was a proud member of Mainland Community Church and a member of the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo Rabbit Committee. She enjoyed travelling, shopping, crafts and her grandkids.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Clarence Rodefeld of Santa Fe, son Jeff Rodefeld and wife Jennifer, daughter Kelly Hershey and husband James, brother Larry Krc and wife Pat and sister Margaret Krc.
Waneta’s pride and joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by grandchildren Taylor, Craig and Kylie Rodefeld; Hannah, Hailey, Lee Dawn Hershey; Dustin Rankin and Gina Glenn and husband John. Great grandchildren include Melody Rankin and Britten, Elle and Maylee Glenn.
A private service with family will be held on Thursday and a public service will be held at a later date.
Services are under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas.
