GALVESTON — Laurentina Schreiber, age 83, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, philanthropist and friend, died on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Tina was the second oldest child of Arthur and Guadalupe Montemayor. One of nine children (Arthur, Angelina, Gilbert, Elida, Mary Ellen, Raul, Lupe and Roger), she was born on January 18, 1939 in Galveston, Texas, where she lived all her life.
She was the mother of two daughters, Karen Lynette Gourley, and Lori Kay Gourley of Galveston. She was the stepmother of Dr. Wes Schreiber of Vancouver, Canada, and Diane Graves of Austin, Texas.
Tina devoted a major portion of her life and affection to her two dear grandchildren, Will and Claire Samples.
In 1977, Tina married Melvyn Schreiber, the union with whom she said was the best thing that ever happened in her life. Both were BOI’s, proud to be born and live here all their lives.
Tina was educated at Ursuline Academy and at home, where she was a voracious reader and student. Her views on matters of importance were always carefully thought out, and she was a formidable opponent in debate.
Tina enjoyed gardening and traveling with her husband.
Everyone knew her as a kind, considerate, and generous person. Her private philanthropies were never publicized, not even to her husband, but were very considerable, a monument to her goodness.
She leaves behind a loving family, a cadre of affectionate friends, and a legacy of kindness and benevolence to others.
