GALVESTON —
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Ann Hill Scofelia. Ann passed away peacefully and quietly in her sleep on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at her home, one day shy of celebrating her 94th birthday. Ann was born in Galveston, TX on January 28, 1927, to parents, Neil and Camilla Hill. She received her primary and secondary education from Ursuline Academy in Galveston.
Ann was an avid fan of the Astros, going so far as switching cable providers to be able to watch them play. She was always eager to go to games at Minute Maid Park and attended game four of the 2005 World Series. She was elated when they won the Series in 2017.
Ann was a devoted volunteer at St. Mary’s Hospital for many years and cherished making new friends during those times. Ann also enjoyed many years as a member of the Sand Dollar social club at St. Peter’s Parish, where she also developed new and lasting friendships.
Ann was always available to babysit her grandchildren and never declined. She was faithful in attending her grandchildren’s activities, such as school functions, sports, and dance recitals. She loved her grandchildren dearly but was happiest when she became a great grandmother. They were her bright and shining lights, especially in the end.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Antone; sisters, Gloria and Carolyn; and son-in-law, James Ridens.
She is survived by her son, Tony (Margaret); daughter, Cindy Ridens; and son Gregory (Glenda). Also surviving her are her grandchildren: Neil Scofelia (Jennifer), Peter Scofelia, Matthew Ridens, Steven Scofelia (Ashley), and Stephanie Badalamenti (Andrew). Additionally, she is survived by her five great grandchildren: Avery, A.J., and Ainsley Scofelia, Carter Scofelia, and Andrew and Aubrey Badalamenti.
The family is extremely grateful for the kindness and care provided by the Right at Home Care Team, especially Monica, Wokie, and Adele.
Ann’s family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 am, Monday, February 1, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with funeral mass beginning at 11:00 am. A private burial will be held following the services.
Pallbearers will be Neil and Peter Scofelia, Matthew Ridens, Steven Scofelia, Andrew Badalamenti, Randy Lee, Mike Westhause, and Bobo Conde.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Assistance Providers of Galveston County (CAPGAL), P O BOX 3058, Galveston, TX 77552, or to the charity of your choice.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Ann’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.