Diane Irving, 50, transitioned to her heavenly home on October 19, 2021, at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston with family by her side.
She was born on July 12, 1971, at the medical branch where she was raised and attended public schools in the Galveston Independent School District. She graduated from Ball High School and after that she worked in housekeeping, but she spent her last year working with her partner at their business Zach and Diane All Around Maintenance & Pressure Washing.
She's preceded in death by mother, Mary Tyson Thomas; father, Richard Thomas; and son, Patrick Demouy.
She leaves cherished memories with her son, Robert Lee Jackson III (Destiny); her daughters, Lashanda Nicole Jackson (Qiana), Ashley Samone Jackson (Azaria), and Dianeshia Irving; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Rae (Jubal Rae) and Yolanda Thomas; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
There will be a visitation at 10 a.m., followed by a service celebrating her life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, with the Rev. Dr. Vernon Baines officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. This great celebration will be a personal signature service under the professional guidance of Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.