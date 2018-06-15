Richard (Dick) Allen Ennis passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 9, 2018 in Texas City, Texas. He left this world in the loving arms of his mother, surrounded by his wife, children, brothers, sisters and grandchildren.
Richard was an Army Veteran who served two tours of duty as a paratrooper and helicopter pilot with the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War. He was proud to have served his country and received the Distinguished Flying Cross because for his flying skills. After the war Richard continued to fly helicopters in the oil field industry, in firefighting and also for Life Flight responses. His last career was in driving his over the road truck right up until the day he was admitted to the hospital. He enjoyed driving his big rig immensely as each trip gave him the opportunity to see the country he loved so much and to meet new people at each stop.
Richard and his twin brother Dan were born in Beloit, Wisconsin on May 14th 1949 to James Patrick (Pat) and Eva (Wright) Ennis. Richard was preceded in death by his father and his brothers Jimmy, Peter and Doug Ennis.
He is survived by his mother, his wife of 27 years Nancy, his daughters Laila and Jessica, stepdaughter Tonya, stepson Mathew, four grandchildren, Taylor, Nathan, Jacqueline and Madeline, and great granddaughter Jaylyn. Richard is also survived by his brother Mike (Sharon) of Santa Fe, Texas, twin brother Dan (Betty) of St. Cloud, Wisconsin, sister Patty (Tom) Cihowiak of Neenah, Wisconsin, brother Tom (Sue) of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, sister Mary Jane Schraven of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, brother Joe (Barb) of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and many nieces and nephews.
Richard was a gentle, kind loving man and was a devoted husband. He was a wonderful and patient father, son and brother and will be passionately missed by his family.
A private family service will be held at a later date. The family asks that condolences be made by way of prayers for his wife, mother, children and extended family. Special thanks to his aunt, Sister Mary Ann Ennis.
