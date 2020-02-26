Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Boening, 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born July 28, 1935 in Galveston and attended St. Patrick’s and Ursuline Academy Schools. After graduation, Beth attended Incarnate Word College in San Antonio and later graduated with a B.S. in Art History from The University of Texas in Austin. Besides working in the education, medical, and business fields, Beth was a volunteer for many organizations including Houston Hospice and West Houston Assistance Ministries. Interests and hobbies included jewelry making and ceramics, traveling and snow skiing. Beth had a wonderful sense of humor and never met a stranger, making friends easily everywhere she traveled.
Beth is preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Catherine Boening; brothers, Rudy Boening, Jr. and Bob Boening; and sisters, Cathy Boening Slade and Dottie Boening Farmer.
Beth is survived by her sister-in-law, Glenda Gale Boening; and brother-in-law, Don Farmer, Sr.; devoted nephew, Gregg Slade and wife, Robin, and their children, Ryan and Addison; niece, Lisa Farmer Gaertner and husband, Mike, and their children, Michael, Cameron, John-Austin, and Barrett; nephews, Don Farmer, Jr., Chris Boening and Trey Boening; nieces, Dr. Kelley Farmer and Tracey Chancellor; and eleven great nieces and great nephews.
Graveside services will begin at 1:00 pm, Friday, February 28, at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson with Deacon Sam Dell’Olio officiating. A memorial service will begin at 3:00 pm at The Meridian Chapel, 2228 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston, with a reception following.
- Beth’s family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Jim Grant and Dr. Maria Camacho Hughes; the caregivers and staff at The Meridian, especially Jennie, Val, Tangie, Candice and Shirley; Absolute Kheir, especially Cary, Jeff, Whitney and Lyn; and AMed Hospice, especially Stacey and Julia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Beth’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
