Elliott
Funeral services for Edith Elliott will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery.
Muehr
Services for Herbert Muehr will be held today at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1612 East Walker in League City under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home, League City. Graveside services will follow at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson.
Mack
Services for Gloria Mack will be held today at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home, Texas City. Visitation at 9 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Gill
Homegoing celebrations for Louis Charles Gill, Jr. will be held today at 11 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2205 Ave G., under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home Dickinson. Interment will follow at Forest Park East, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, TX, 77598
Matthews
Celebration of life services for Peggy Matthews will be held today at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Williams
Celebration of life services for James Leon Williams, Jr. will be held today at Progressive Baptist Church, 909 40th St., under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation beginning at 10 a.m. followed funeral service at 11 a.m.
Simpson
Celebration of life services for Michael Simpson will be held today at St Luke Baptist Church, 1301 Avenue L, under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation at 12 p.m. followed by funeral service at 1 p.m.
Burns
Celebration of life services for Gregory Burns will be held today in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation at 11 a.m. followed by funeral service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Solari
Memorial services for J.A. (Jack) Solari, III will be held today at 3 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Vyvial
Services for Patrick Vyvial will be held today at 10 a.m. in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson.
Hartnett
Memorial service for Carolyn Hartnett will be held today at 10 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Texas City, 2021 29th Street North, under the direction of Harrell Funeral Home.
O'Neal
Services for Julia O'Neal will be held today at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home in Friendswood. Visitation at 10 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m.
Burns
Services for Robert Burns will be held today at Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 Oleander in La Marque under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m.
Parsley
Celebration of life services for Charlie Parsley will be held today at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m.
