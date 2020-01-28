Reverend Henry Norman Haynes, SR. of Texas City, TX transitioned on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospital. He was Born in Bedias, TX and later moved to Texas City where he raised his family and retired from the City of Texas City, TX after many years of service.
Reverend Hayne, Sr., is survived by his wife of 56 years Delores; sons, Henry Haynes, Jr. and Wendell Williams; siblings George Ray Kinney (Paula) and Overssia Gilbert and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Public Viewing will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 9:00 AM followed by A Service to Honor His Life at 11:00 AM. Both Services will be held at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church 401 Third Avenue North Texas City, TX 77590. Reverend Robert Maxey is the Officiant. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery La Marque, TX 77568. Memorials may be sent to Mainland Funeral Home 2711 Texas Avenue, La Marque, TX 77568. Dorthea Jones is the Family Funeral Director.
