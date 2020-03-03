Mary Lee Ellis
Mary Lee Ellis, 73, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at UTMB Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Patricia Ann Glover
Patricia Ann Glover, 67, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com
Christopher “Chris” P. Guerra
Christopher “Chris” P. Guerra, age 57, passed away February 3, 2020 in Georgetown, Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
