Lydia Ann Mack, 67, triumphantly received her heavenly crown on January 4, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, Texas.
Lydia was born May 3, 1952 in Galveston, TX. She graduated from Ball High School in 1970 and attended Prairie View A&M University. She was a member of the Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in earlier years, but currently attended Shiloh AME Church. She proudly served as a building engineer for G.I.S.D. for over twenty years.
Lydia was a dedicated mother, faithful, and loving friend to many. She will be missed dearly, but we take heart in the fact that she is rejoicing and dancing in the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Lydia is preceded in death by her husband, Roosevelt Nathan Mack, Sr.; her parents, Elbert and Eddie Mae Warner; brothers, Joe Nathan Warner, James Warner, and Edward Warner.
She leaves behind to cherish her beautiful smile and contagious laugh, two sons: Alfonso Warner and Kevin Mack, a daughter Keisha Jones, a son-in-law: Jeremy Jones, eight grandchildren: Darion Warner, Dominique "Princess" Warner, Anderae "Ana" Antonio, Mirage "Cupcake" Mack, Harvest "First Lady" Jones, Righteous "Duchess" Jones, Empress "Baseball Legs" Jones, and Asia Warner, two sisters: Barbara Doyle (Vernon) and Doris Warner, two brothers: Elbert Warner, Jr. (Pam) and Michael Warner, Sr., an aunt: Early Mae Jones, and a host of great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Lydia opted not to have a funeral service and the family is honoring her wishes. The family will celebrate her home-going with a dinner.
