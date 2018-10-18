Celebration of Life Services for our beloved Erica Simmons-Thomas will be held Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 2920 Highway 3 in Dickinson. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by services at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Walter Presley, officiating and Pastor Roderick Cunningham, eulogist. Burial will follow services at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, TX 77591.
Erica was born March 29, 1977 in Galveston, Texas and she entered into her eternal rest on October 12, 2018 in Houston. A 1995 graduate of Dickinson High School, she was an Educator in Dickinson ISD; a dedicated member of New Jerusalem Baptist Church; and was also very active in community organizations.
Erica’s legacy will forever live in the hearts of her sons: Nicholas and Tyler Thomas; parents: Roderick and Robin Cunningham; father: Earnest Cooper; Devoted companion: Jeffrey Young and his children, Jordan and Jada; grandmothers: Viola Faye Cooper and Margaret Matthews; siblings, Larry Thompson, Maurice Michael Fulton, Michelle (Brandon) Seale, Sonya Sims, Mariana Ibanez, Angela Cooper, Diane Cooper Valentine, Courtney Cunningham (niece, Camille) and April Cunningham; 3 godchildren; 2 dedicated uncles as well as god brothers, god sisters and a host of uncles and aunts from the Cooper, Cunningham, Hayes and Simmons families; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and special friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Erica's name for the research of Leiomyosarcoma at www.mdanderson.org/gifts and click the Memory of button.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.