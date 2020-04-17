George Frederick Dersheimer, 89, of Galveston, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Pending services for the weekend edition of April 18 & 19, 2020
