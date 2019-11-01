Staggs
Graveside services for Julia Staggs will be held today at 1 p.m. at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Spangenberg
Memorial service for Patricia Spangenberg will be held today at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation at 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m.
Goliday
Celebration of life services for Jeff Goliday, Jr. will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Fellowship M.B. Church, 312 S. Rose St. in Texas City. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
Ellison
Services for Robert Ellison will be held today at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway in Texas City. Visitation at 10 a.m. with a chapel service to begin at 11 a.m.
Mouton
Celebration of life services for JuJuan Mouton will be held today at 1 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Kelly
Services for Warren Kelly will be held today at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City. Visitation at 9 a.m. with church service to follow at 11 a.m.
Stinson
Services for Eural Stinson will be held today at Greater Saint Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home. Viewing at 9 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Andrews
Funeral services for Peggy Andrews will be held today at Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in League City under the direction of McBride Funeral Home. Visitation at 12 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m.
Smith
Celebration of life services for Gretchen Smith will be held today at 2 p.m. in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 7551 Monticello Dr. in Texas City under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Sikes
Graveside services for Andrew Sikes will be held today at 10 a.m. at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Pearland.
Wyatt
Celebration of life services for John Wyatt, Sr. will be held today at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home. Viewing at 10 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
