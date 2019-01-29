Littleton J Henderson III (Brother or Junior to friends and family), born on July 13, 1930, was the oldest boy of 9 children born to Littleton (Lit) J Henderson II and Marie Eula Chargois (both deceased).
Junior was an active member and supporter of the Queen of Peace Catholic Church, as well as a 50+ year member of the Knights of Columbus. He was known throughout the La Marque and Texas City community for helping many by repairing air conditioners, ice machines, refrigerators, and whatever else people needed repaired until he was physically unable to do so.
He leaves to cherish his memories of love and devotion: three children, Littleton J. (Scotty) Henderson IV (Patree), Winifred A. (Wendy) Jones (Simone), and Rev. William A. (Billy) Henderson (Nicky); six grandchildren, Mariah C. Henderson, Danielle A. Jones, Isaiah E. Jones, Kristen A. Jones, William A. Henderson II, Maranda N. Henderson; and a very large host of nieces, nephews, friends, and church family who will miss him greatly.
There will be a public visitation held on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with a rosary to be held 7:00 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. A second visitation will be held on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. and church service to begin at 10:00 a.m. located at Queen of Peace Catholic Church 1224 Cedar Drive, La Marque, Texas 77568. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Galveston, Texas.
