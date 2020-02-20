Our loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend, Margaret Renee Raven was born on November 30, 1956 to Harold Jr. and Bernice Gillis. She was a graduate of La Marque High School Class of 1975, she was a diligent employee of American National Insurance Company; a life member of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church; she gave civic service through the Mainland Branch NAACP#6201 and as an election judge and clerk. Her unconditional love for her family and friends will greatly be missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Jill Gillis and Harold Gillis, III; niece, Revel Martins.
Beautiful memories will remain in the hearts of her family, daughters, Jasmine Raven (Walter) and Vanessa Raven-Thomas (Devon); grandchildren, Alexandria, Reginald, Kiara and Marcel; sister, Glenda Gillis-Hinton(LaValle); God-daughter, Ebony Jones; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9 a.m. with a church service to begin at 11 a.m. Services will be held at Rising Star Baptist Church located at 302 N. Oak Street, Texas City, Texas 77591.
