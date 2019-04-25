Michael Wayne Naschke, Sr. was called home by our Lord on April 10, 2019. He was born June 22, 1950, on Galveston Island, to Leroy J. Naschke, Sr. and Helen Christensen Naschke, at St. Mary’s Infirmary.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, best friend, and soul mate of 35 years, Rene Osborn Naschke, and son ‘Mickey’ Michael Wayne Naschke, Jr., siblings Leroy J. Naschke, Jr. (Mary Jo), Irene Naschke Wallace, Diane Naschke Jones (Bill), Derrill Naschke (Elizabeth), Jane Naschke Poe (Donald), numerous nephews and nieces, sisters-in-law Lena Applegate, Amy and Jay Hill, and devoted friends Jamie and Bill Bailey, “The Bird”, “Tank” and Carleigh.
He is preceded in death by his Grandmother Lena Viotto Naschke, Parents Leroy and Nell Naschke, brother David Arthur Naschke, Sr., Arthur “Uncle Bubba” Naschke, nephew Donald “Bud” Poe, Jr., and brothers-in-law Bob Wallace and Walt Applegate.
A proud fourth generation Galvestonian, Michael was an avid fisherman and hunter, and an active member of Ducks Unlimited, Noon Optimist Club, and served on the Board of Directors for Pony Colt Baseball, and Boys and Girls Club of Galveston. Of Catholic faith, he attended St. Mary’s Cathedral School and is a graduate of Ball High School. He worked alongside his father as manager of Naschke’s Sports Center, Texas City, until 1983 when he founded RM Silkscreen in Galveston, working until his retirement.
A loving husband and father, he placed family as a priority in his life. His family will remember his dry sense of humor and witty comments. One of seven Naschke children, he will be profoundly missed.
“He was the kindest and most giving person in my world. He fought a valiant fight to the very end. I will never say goodbye to you, Michael, because you live inside me with every breath I take and every beat of my heart. You were my world and the love of my life. I will love you until the end of time. Fly high with the angels until we meet again.” — Rene
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., at Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie, in Galveston. Please dress casual.
Memorial donations in memory of Michael Wayne Naschke Sr. can be made to the COPD foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, Florida 33134.
Online at: www.copdfoundation.org or via phone Catherine Mikula at 1-866-731-2673 x228
