GALVESTON—
James Porter Edwards “Jim” passed away at the age of 84 on Saturday, June 27, 2020. A resident of Galveston for 51 years, Jim was born to James and Jessie Edwards on July 16, 1935 in Dallas, Texas. Jim served in the U.S. Navy before embarking on a career in automobile sales. In later years he owned and managed a number of rental properties.
Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Edwards, son Robert Edwards (wife Jessica) and sister Lois Barnes.
Due to concerns associated with COVID-19, a private family service will be held at a later date.
