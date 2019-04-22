On April 21, 2019, Dee E. Wilkinson, passed away from this life. Dee was born in Anson, Texas, July 29, 1921 and grew up in Texas. Even though she lived all over the world she never lost her Texas roots or accent.
On April 21, 1941 Dee married Ray E. Wilkinson. After their only child Carolyn, graduated from high school they lived in many different countries, together as they worked in the oil services industry. Ray and Dee were married for 50 years until his death in 1991.
She is survived by daughter, Carolyn Hill and husband Morris, grandson Tray Park and wife Julie; granddaughter Lisa Snider and husband John; granddaughter Debbie Wentling and husband David; five great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren and her nieces; V. Faye Mueller and husband Gene and Donna Graham and their families, sister-in-law Demaris Arnold and her family.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandsons and grandsons-in-law; Tray Park, Tanner Park, John Henry Snider, John Harwell Snider, Trey DeVries and David Wentling.
The family extends special thanks to Bobby and Karen Martin and Dick and Kiona Payne for their love and assistance given to Dee for many years.
A visitation will be on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 1:00pm -1:30pm at the Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with the Funeral Service at 1:30pm with Rev. Dennis Johns officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Memorials in her honor may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital or the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.